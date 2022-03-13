16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

Sixteen municipal corporation councillors in Amritsar joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here on Sunday in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Most of them are from the Congress.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had left the Congress and joined AAP in the presence of party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader and now CM-designate Bhagwant Mann on February 16, few days before the Punjab assembly polls.

The total strength of the municipal corporation is 85 and of them, 65 are from Congress.

In the recently held Punjab assembly polls, the AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. PTI JMS SUN RHL

