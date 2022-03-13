Left Menu

After meeting Kejriwal, Jharkhand MLA to hold 'formal' meeting with AAP soon

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not have any personal agenda and people are liking their way of politics, said independent MLA from Jharkhand Saryu Roy on Sunday after meeting Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

13-03-2022
Independent MLA from Jharkhand Saryu Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not have any personal agenda and people are liking their way of politics, said independent MLA from Jharkhand Saryu Roy on Sunday after meeting Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The independent MLA met Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Delhi airport ahead of their departure for Amritsar.

Roy said that it was an informal meeting and he will be again arriving in the national capital for a formal meeting with them. "It was an informal meeting, I will go to Delhi to hold a formal meeting. AAP does not have any personal agenda. People are liking their way of politics, AAP emerged as an option. Let's see what will happen in Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections," he told ANI.

Roy said that he congratulated them for their victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. "I met Arvind Kejriwal. I congratulate him on Punjab's win," he said.

During the meeting, he said they talked about Jharkhand as well. "We also talked about Jharkhand. However, our state has different issues. Only being a good person is not enough to win a state like Jharkhand, a change of mentality in youth is important," the independent MLA said.

Roy, a former BJP member and Cabinet minister in the Jharkhand government, had defeated former CM Raghubar Das in the 2019 Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

