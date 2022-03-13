Left Menu

Stereotyping of North-East must end: V-P

13-03-2022
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday lamented that even after several years, the general attitude toward the North-East is largely characterised by ignorance, lack of appreciation and ''stereotyping'' in the rest of India.

''This must change,'' he said in a Facebook post after his visit to Mizoram and Sikkim.

Efforts must be made, Naidu asserted, to include inspiring stories from the North-East in the school curriculum.

''I am sure such efforts will bring positive change in people's mindset towards Northeastern India, and this would strengthen our national unity,'' he said.

Noting that the North-East is witnessing an era of resurgence, he urged the national media to bring out a greater number of positive stories happening in that part of the country.

Referring to Mizoram, the vice president said the state has deepened India's democratic roots by ''peaceful electoral processes, graceful conduct of legislators in the Assembly and sustained, inclusive development endeavours over the last five decades.'' The vice president, who is also chairperson of Rajya Sabha, said he was impressed to know that the sessions of the Mizoram Assembly are conducted with utmost discipline, diligence and decorum.

''Mizoram has truly set a high benchmark for other state legislatures and even Parliament to emulate,'' he said.

The beautiful mountainous state of Sikkim, Naidu noted, has shown the way to the rest of the country in organic farming and sustainable development.

''I was pleasantly surprised to see that there were no plastic water bottles in any government meetings and occasions (events). This is a small but symbolically a powerful step all state governments must try to implement at their workplaces too,'' he said.

