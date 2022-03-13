Left Menu

Former Defence Min AK Antony tests positive for COVID-19

Senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:33 IST
Former Defence Minister AK Antony (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader and former defence minister AK Antony tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. "My dad AK Antony tested positive for COVID today. He was having fever since yesterday. He is extremely disappointed to not being able to attend today's CWC meeting - which he has been since 1984," tweeted Anil K Antony, son of AK Antony.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states. The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country. (ANI)

