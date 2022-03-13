Maha: BJP workers burn copies of police notice issued to Fadnavis in phone tapping case

BJP workers on Sunday held demonstrations in various parts of Maharashtra and set on fire copies of a notice issued by the Mumbai police to opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the probe into the leak of confidential information on corruption in police transfers and alleged illegal tapping of phones.

A team of the BKC cyber police in Mumbai recorded Fadnavis' statement for almost two hours on Sunday at his residence. Several BJP leaders, including MLA Nitesh Rane, MLCs Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar and party leader Kripashankar Singh, gathered outside Fadnavis' residence in south Mumbai, where a team of the BKC cyber police reached around noon to record the latter's statement.

BJP workers staged protests and burnt copies of the police notice in Pune, Pandharpur (in the Solapur district), Nagpur, Chandrapur, Sangli, Thane and Palghar.

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla is accused of tapping phones of select political leaders and senior officials illegally when she was chief of the State Intelligence Department. Fadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by her to the then Maharashtra Director General of Police about the alleged corruption in transfers in the police department.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Nitesh Rane alleged the notice was issued to Fadnavis out of political vendetta. “Anyone who speaks against Dawood Ibrahim, is targeted by the state government and a notice is issued to him,” Rane said.

He was referring to Fadnavis' allegation that Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, had links with the fugitive Underworld don. Earlier in the day, BJP MLA and former state minister Ashish Shelar told a news channel that let the police record statement of Fadnavis, but the “truth can never be defeated.'' Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar seconded Shelar.

“He (Fadnavis) brought before the people corruption in transfers (of officials)…now this (state) government is trying to counter that allegation,” Darekar told another news channel.

Darekar claimed the MVA government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) is facing embarrassment in Maharashtra due to the corruption allegations levelled against it and therefore, making the “poor and unfortunate” attempt to target Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the youth wing of Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led RPI (A) on Sunday staged demonstrations in support of Fadnavis at Dahisar in suburban Mumbai.

“The MVA government is deliberately troubling Fadnavis. Hence, we staged the protests in his support,” said Ramesh Gaikwad, chief of the youth wing's Mumbai unit.

Protests were also staged by BJP workers in Thane and Palghar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

At a demonstration held at the collector office square, BJP legislators Niranjan Davkhare, Sanjay Kelkar and party workers set on fire copies of the Mumbai police's notice.

Similar demonstrations were held in Dombivali, Kalyan, Ambernath, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Wada, Palghar, and Vasai, BJP leaders said.

Police said no untoward incident was reported in Thane and Palghar during the protests. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday said that the ''video bomb'' dropped by Fadnavis is just the tip of the iceberg. ''More things will be exposed and reported in the ongoing Maharashtra legislature session,'' he told reporters in Pune. Patil was referring to a pen drive containing video recordings submitted by Fadnavis to state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal last Tuesday. Fadnavis had claimed that the recorded footage showed how conspiracies were hatched by police and Maha Vikas Aghadi members to frame BJP leaders, including himself and Girish Mahajan, in false cases. ''The Opposition party has to keep a check on the functioning of a government. It has the right to collect the desired information. They (Opposition leaders) should not be asked from where they collected information,'' Patil said.

He hinted that more such (video) ''bombs'' will explode in the Assembly. ''You (MVA) should be careful now. Fadnavis will blow another bomb in the remainder of the legislative session which I even don't know. Fadnavis told me that he will blow another (expose) bomb on Monday and Tuesday,'' the BJP leader said. Patil criticised NCP chief Sharad Pawar for raising the spectre of flood once the Mula-Mutha riverfront project is completed in Pune. Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Pune last Sunday, Pawar had said that the upcoming riverfront development will cause flooding and held a meeting to form a committee to review the project. ''A Rajya Sabha MP cannot summon such a meeting which will stop or halt all the tenders related to the riverfront project. It is not easy to cancel all steps carried out by the Pune civic body. But if they are pushing, the court will decide on this matter,'' Patil added.

