Left Menu

NCP leader thanks Maha CM, Dy CM for budgetary provision for Kalyan-Murbad rail line

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 18:38 IST
NCP leader thanks Maha CM, Dy CM for budgetary provision for Kalyan-Murbad rail line
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Pramod Hindurao on Sunday thanked the Maharashtra government for making a financial provision for Kalyan-Murbad railway corridor in its budget for 2022-23.

Hindurao, who is president of Malshej Railway Action Committee said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had played their part for the project and it was now up to Union Minister and local BJP MP Kapil Patil to get the railway ministry to work on the corridor quickly so that people from Murbad are benefited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022