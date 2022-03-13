NCP leader thanks Maha CM, Dy CM for budgetary provision for Kalyan-Murbad rail line
NCP leader Pramod Hindurao on Sunday thanked the Maharashtra government for making a financial provision for Kalyan-Murbad railway corridor in its budget for 2022-23.
Hindurao, who is president of Malshej Railway Action Committee said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had played their part for the project and it was now up to Union Minister and local BJP MP Kapil Patil to get the railway ministry to work on the corridor quickly so that people from Murbad are benefited.
