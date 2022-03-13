Why some people think they are above law? Sanjay Raut on BJP's protest against police summoning Fadnavis

In the wake of the BJP's protest against Mumbai police recording Devendra Fadnavis's statement in a case of alleged illegal tapping of phones, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked why some people and political parties think of themselves as above the law and why ''drama'' was being created.

Raut in a post on Twitter claimed that earlier central agencies had summoned several Maharashtra ministers and public representatives for probe into some cases out of ''political vendetta''.

There are no special rights for anyone in democracy and all are equal before the law, said the Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

The Sena MP's remarks triggered a war of words between the two leaders as Fadnavis later said that he was not afraid of the police notice, and asked Raut why he gets scared when such a situation arises before him. A team of the BKC cyber police here on Sunday recorded former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis's statement in connection with the phone tapping case. The police had issued a notice to Fadnavis in this connection and BJP workers in parts of Maharashtra on Sunday staged protest and burnt copies of the notice.

A number of BJP leaders, including MLA Nitesh Rane, MLCs Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar, also gathered outside Fadnavis's residence in south Mumbai.

''Why some people and political parties think of themselves as being above the law? The central agencies summoned several ministers and public representatives in Maharashtra for probe out of political vendetta and they appeared before the agencies...No one has special rights in democracy. All are equal before the law. Why this drama then?'' Raut asked in a tweet in Marathi.

When asked about Raut's comment, Fadnavis told reporters here that he was not afraid of the notice issued to him by the cyber police. ''But why does Sanjay Raut get scared when such a situation arises before him? Why does he make allegations against agencies? Why does he address press conference everyday to ask why he is being summoned?'' Fadnavis said while replying to a question after his statement was recorded by the police.

Countering the BJP leader, Raut said in another tweet that there was ''some problem'' in what Fadnavis heard and saw.

''Sanjay Raut is a manly Shiv Sainik. There is no question of getting scared,'' Raut tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha member recalled he has addressed two press conferences to ''expose with evidence'' how the central agencies carry out their actions.

''So, don't lie to this extent,'' Raut asked Fadnavis. Meanwhile, talking to reporters here earlier in the day, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray targeted the BJP and said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) does not use its agencies against the opponents as “campaign machineries” like the Centre does.

''We just take forward the legal process. I don't want to comment more about it,'' Thackeray said, when asked about the instances of complaints being filed against each other by the ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra.

He also claimed that the BJP was frustrated, and hence staging protests on various issues.

