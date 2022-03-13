Four arrested in Mohun Bagan poll violence

Four people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that broke out on the sidelines of football club Mohun Bagan's electoral process on the previous day, police said.

While the process of filing nomination papers was in full swing on the final day on Saturday, members of different factions clashed outside the Mohun Bagan tent near Eden Gardens.

''Four people were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the violence outside Mohun Bagan club,'' a Kolkata Police officer told PTI.

At least four people have been hospitalised because of the incident, the officer said.

''We are trying to find out whether they are club members or outsiders,'' he added.

The date of the election is likely to be announced after the nomination papers are examined on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The club's Finance Secretary Debashis Dutta is all set to be elected as the secretary unanimously as only his panel has filed nomination papers.

For the first time in 33 years, there will be no Swapan Sadhan 'Tutu' Bose or his family members in the elections.

The Bose-led panel had swept the elections in 2018 and it was in November last year his son Srinjoy Bose resigned as general secretary citing ''personal reasons''. He also had quit being one of the directors of their ISL franchise ATK Mohun Bagan.

