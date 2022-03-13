Left Menu

Congress councillor shot at in Bengal's Jhalda, seriously injured

A four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengals Purulia district was seriously injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants near his home on Sunday, police said.Councillor Tapan Kandu was shot at by three motorcycle-borne youths while he went for a walk near his residence in ward number two in the evening, a police officer said.Kandu, who slumped to the ground, was lifted up by locals even as the assailants escaped the spot.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:07 IST
Congress councillor shot at in Bengal's Jhalda, seriously injured
  • Country:
  • India

A four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district was seriously injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants near his home on Sunday, police said.

Councillor Tapan Kandu was shot at by three motorcycle-borne youths while he went for a walk near his residence in ward number two in the evening, a police officer said.

Kandu, who slumped to the ground, was lifted up by locals even as the assailants escaped the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Kandu had won from ward number two of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in last month's civic polls and was a popular leader in the area, Congress sources said.

The verdict of the voters threw a hung board after recent polls in Jhalda Municipality, with the Congress and Trinamool Congress having won five seats each and independents securing two seats. TMC and Congress refused to comment on the incident, saying they were yet to get more details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022