Congress councillor shot at in Bengal's Jhalda, seriously injured
A four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district was seriously injured after being shot at by unidentified assailants near his home on Sunday, police said.
Councillor Tapan Kandu was shot at by three motorcycle-borne youths while he went for a walk near his residence in ward number two in the evening, a police officer said.
Kandu, who slumped to the ground, was lifted up by locals even as the assailants escaped the spot. He was rushed to a private hospital in Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand.
Kandu had won from ward number two of Jhalda Municipality for the fourth time in last month's civic polls and was a popular leader in the area, Congress sources said.
The verdict of the voters threw a hung board after recent polls in Jhalda Municipality, with the Congress and Trinamool Congress having won five seats each and independents securing two seats. TMC and Congress refused to comment on the incident, saying they were yet to get more details.
