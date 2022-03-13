Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:08 IST
Secular parties should set aside ego, come together to defeat BJP: Thirumavalavan
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday asked political parties to set aside their ego and come together in fighting the BJP.

Though the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, the number of seats it had won had come down compared to the previous election in 2017, the Lok Sabha member told reporters here.

The reason behind the BJP's victory was mainly due to political parties, including the Congress, contesting on their own, he said, adding that if all opposition parties had come together and fought the elections in an alliance, the saffron party would not have won the polls.

The Chidambaram MP asked like-minded secular parties to shed their ego and come together to ensure the BJP ''bites the dust''.

The BJP indulged in communal polarisation for electoral benefits and this approach is very dangerous for the country, he said.

Reacting to the Gokulraj murder case judgment, Thirumavalavan said he welcomed the verdict while adding that this would pave the way to prevent caste murders, he said He urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to bring in a legislation to prevent such killings from taking place in the state.

