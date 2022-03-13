Left Menu

K'taka minister claims demonstrations on developmental works in Malleshwara have 'ulterior motive'

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday said there is an "ulterior" motive behind politicized demonstrations that was being staged against developmental works taken up in the Malleshwara constituency.

Karnataka higher education minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
His reaction came after the demonstrations held on Sunday claiming that the works in the constituency were causing inconvenience to citizens. The minister questioned that those who want to protest could have done it by openly declaring their party name but how is it right to hold agitations in the name of citizens.

Narayana said every resident of the constituency knows very well how the situation was in the constituency 15 years back and how it is now. There was a scarcity of drinking water and other problem like the underground drainage system was in a dilapidated condition but at present, the scenario has completely changed, he said.

"When this is the reality then demonstration is itself anti-people," he lashed out. "It is inevitable to dig up roads when any development work needs to be taken up. But to avoid inconvenience to citizens roads are being resurfaced immediately," Narayana justified. (ANI)

