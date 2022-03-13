Left Menu

U.S. says Russian use of chemical weapons would cross 'shocking additional line'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:47 IST
  • United States

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that Russia would pay a "severe price" if it launched a chemical weapon attack on Ukraine, and said any attack on NATO territory would trigger a full response by the Western alliance.

Sullivan told CBS's "Face the Nation" that the United States and its allies were consulting closely about the increasing threat of a chemical weapons attack, and were communicating directly with Moscow to warn against any such move.

"The use of weapons of mass destruction would be a shocking additional line that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is crossing in terms of his assault on international law and international norms," Sullivan said.

