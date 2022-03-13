Jalna: Have complained against Tope to senior Cong leaders, says MLA Gorantyal
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal from Jalna in Maharashtra on Sunday said he had complained to senior leaders of his party against NCP minister Rajesh Tope.
Gorantyal alleged his constituency was being ignored by Tope, who is district guardian minister, due to which he had to complain to Congress ministers Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat.
On Union minister Bhagwat Karad asking him to join the BJP during a function here on Saturday, Gorantyal said he would not leave the Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prominent Indian-American Congressman expresses disappointment over India abstaining UNSC resolution on Russia
Ukraine crisis: Congress MP writes to Jaishankar, alleges embassy authorities' lack coordination in Hungary, Romania
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to nominate economist Shambaugh as U.S. Treasury's int'l chief; White House asks Congress for $6.4 billion for Ukraine crisis and more
Karnataka CM Bommai says Congress derailed legislature session for politics, calls its padayatra 'political'
UP Assembly polls Phase 5: People will place their trust in Congress, says Rampur Khas candidate Aradhana Misra