Following are the top stories at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL55 CONG-2NDLD CWC Sonia Gandhi will immediately take up corrective measures to strengthen party, says Congress after CWC meet New Delhi: Days after its election debacle in five states, the Congress' top decision-making body on Sunday brainstormed over the way forward ''''and ''unanimously reaffirmed'' faith in the leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

DEL31 PM-2ND-CCS PM Modi chairs CCS meeting, seeks integrating latest technology in security apparatus New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review India's security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

DEL42 ADITYANATH-PM-4THLD MEETING Yogi meets PM Modi, BJP prez JP Nadda in Delhi New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday, and it is believed they discussed the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet. DEL38 PB-AAP-3RDLD KEJRIWAL Punjab going to get honest CM after years: Kejriwal Amritsar: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said after many years, Punjab is going to get an honest chief minister and asserted that his party will give an honest government to the state. DEL30 UKRAINE-INDIA-LD EMBASSY India decides to temporarily relocate embassy from Ukraine to Poland New Delhi: India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country including the Russian military offensive in its western region.

DEL28 PAR-SESSION Budget session of Parliament resumes from Monday New Delhi: The second part of the Parliament's Budget session begins on Monday with the Opposition set to corner the government on a range of issues, including rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees' provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

DEL4 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 676 days New Delhi: India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL37 VP-NORTHEAST Stereotyping of North-East must end: Vice President Naidu New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday lamented that even after several years, the general attitude toward the North-East is largely characterised by ignorance, lack of appreciation and ''stereotyping'' in the rest of India.

DEL40 YOGA-CELEBRATION International Yoga Day to be held at 75 heritage sites: Sonowal New Delhi: Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Sunday launched Yoga Mahotsav 2022, the 100-day countdown for the eighth International Day of Yoga.

BOM13 MH-FADNAVIS-BJP-LD PROTEST Maha: BJP workers burn copies of police notice issued to Fadnavis in phone tapping case Mumbai: BJP workers on Sunday held demonstrations in various parts of Maharashtra and set on fire copies of a notice issued by the Mumbai police to opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the probe into the leak of confidential information on corruption in police transfers and alleged illegal tapping of phones.

LEGAL LGD1 HC-KRISHNA JANAMBHOOMI HC restores plea over Mathura mosque row Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court has restored a petition seeking the removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah Mosque, which is claimed to be built on Krishna Janambhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. LGD2 SC-UKRAINE-STUDENTS Plea in SC for allowing medical students returning from Ukraine to continue their education in India New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions on the issue of admission and continuation of studies in the country by Indian medical students who were recently evacuated from war-hit Ukraine. FOREIGN Could have responded to India after its missile landed in Pakistan, but observed restraint: PM Imran Lahore: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Pakistan could have responded to India after its missile landed in his country's Punjab province but it observed restraint.

FGN9 VIRUS-CHINA China's daily Covid cases hit two-year high; reports nearly 2,000 new infections: National Health Commission Beijing: Coronavirus cases in China has hit two-year high as health officials have reported about 2,000 new infections in different parts of the country, including 20 in Beijing.

By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD10 SPO-CRI-IND-SL-LD TEA SPD19 SPO-CRI-IND-SL-PANT-RECORD Pant breaks Kapil Dev's record of fastest Test fifty by an Indian Bengaluru: Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday broke the legendary Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record of fastest Test fifty by an Indian on the second day of the Day/Night match against Sri Lanka here. PTI CJ CJ

