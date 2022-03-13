Scores of activists resign from NPP in JK's Samba
National Panthers Party (NPP) on Sunday suffered a setback when its entire Samba district unit resigned from the basic membership of the party. NPP district president, Samba, Rajeshwar Singh said the unit resigned due to “reckless attitude” of the party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh. “We were fed up with internal bickering, fight for supremacy among the party leaders, and above all the reckless attitude of the party chairman, and unanimously decided to part ways with the party,” Rajeshwar Singh told reporters in Samba. Singh, who was flanked by over a dozen other party colleagues, said they will decide the future course of action in the coming days.
Meanwhile, several NPP activists led by block presidents Ranjeet Singh and Ghulam Ali joined BJP in presence of J&K vice president Surjeet Singh Slathia at Sumb village of Samba. Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Slathia said, “the BJP is the first and the only choice for those believing in the politics of performance''.
