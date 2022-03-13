Amit Shah meets Yogi Adityanath, congratulates him on massive poll victory in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for BJP's victory in the state. "Congratulated Yogi Adityanath on the massive victory of BJP in UP. The way he implemented poor welfare schemes of the Centre on the ground and strengthened the law and order under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, I am sure that he will continue to serve the state with the same dedicated spirit," Shah tweeted after meeting Adityanath at the former's residence.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the national capital. PM Modi congratulated Adityanath for a historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections and said that he will take the state to greater heights of development.

Adityanath also met party president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi. Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the latter's residence here.

The Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)