CWC requested Sonia Gandhi to lead Congress from front

The Congress Working Committee on Sunday requested the Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to lead from the front, address organizational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organizational changes in order to take on the political challenges. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi will continue to remain as party chief.

"Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will lead us and will take future steps. We all have faith in her leadership", said Mallikarjun Kharge. After the conclusion of the CWC meeting, Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The party accepts that due to shortcomings in our strategy, we could not effectively expose the misrule of BJP State Governments in four States and overcome the anti-incumbency in the state of Punjab in a short time after effecting a change of leadership."

"The CWC unanimously reaffirms its faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and requests the Congress President to lead from the front, address the organisational weaknesses, effect necessary and comprehensive organizational changes in order to take on the political challenges," he added. Venugopal further added that the Congress party represents the "hopes of millions of Indians against political authoritarianism prevailing in the country today and the party is fully conscious of its immense responsibility."

Accepting the electoral verdict of the latest round of Assembly elections, the Congress party assured its workers and the people of India that it will continue to remain a vigilant and vibrant opposition. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and P Chidambaram attended the meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

The CWC meeting comes in the backdrop of its poor performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. (ANI)

