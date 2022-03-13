Left Menu

Beating the odds, sanitation worker, who won Assembly elections in UP, wants to serve people

Ganesh Chandra Chauhan, a sanitation worker, who contested on the BJP's ticket in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from the Dhanghata assembly constituency of Sant Kabir Nagar district and won the seat, has set an example for the society.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 22:53 IST
Beating the odds, sanitation worker, who won Assembly elections in UP, wants to serve people
Ganesh Chandra Chauhan. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ganesh Chandra Chauhan, a sanitation worker, who contested on the BJP's ticket in Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from the Dhanghata assembly constituency of Sant Kabir Nagar district and won the seat, has set an example for the society. Chauhan said that the people of Dhanghata and the Bharatiya Janata Party gave this message to the society that caste, religion, financial status doesn't matter and today a common man can also reach heights.

When asked about his journey from sanitation worker to a politician, Chauhan whose father is also a sanitation worker said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh have a big heart. They have proved this by voting for me." "Once the son of a daily labourer has been elected to the Uttar Pradesh assembly, through this the people of Uttar Pradesh have shown their way of thinking. Through this, it is evident that Uttar Pradesh has changed for good with the five years of BJP rule. The people have rejected dynasty politics and casteism", added the Dhanghata MLA.

Elaborating PM Narendra Modi's respect for even the smallest people in society, he said, "In Prayagraj (Allahabad), Modi ji gave immense respect to the cleaning staff. He touched the feet of sanitation workers and gave out a message that if a person is cleaning the dirt of society, he is not a small person." "The way the Prime Minister has given respect to the sanitation workers and gave election ticket, every small employee should feel that they can attain heights."

"I only want to serve the people. I used to carry 'poori sabzi' in my cart and used to feed the rickshaw pullers during the COVID-19 pandemic as they did not have any means of earning at that time," said Ganesh Chandra. He added, "There are many rickshaw pullers from UP and Bihar living in Sant Kabir Nagar. When I got an election ticket from BJP, everyone's had tears of joy. These people have worked hard for my victory."

"The day I won from Dhanghata assembly, people were hugging each other. The rickshaw pullers were shouting and telling everyone that I fed them for three months during lockdown when nobody cared for them. So, this is possible only in Bharatiya Janata Party and national ideology." In the Dhanghata assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, BJP candidate Ganesh Chandra won by thousands of votes defeated his nearest rival by a huge margin of 10,553 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022