BJP will return to power in K'taka on its own strength in 2023 assembly polls: Bommai

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state with a clear majority after the 2023 Assembly elections.

He hoped to ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity to retain power. ''We have the strength of the organisation. If we can work unitedly then we can set the narrative and agenda,'' Bommai said at a party function.

The event was organised to felicitate the state BJP leaders who worked as election in-charge in the five states which went to polls recently where BJP scored a massive victory, Bommai stressed the need for an outreach programme to spread the word about his government's welfare schemes.

Calling upon the party workers to strive unitedly, the CM said, ''I am ready to dedicate myself 24X7 for this cause. The government and the party are like our two eyes. We have to reach out to every nook and corner of the state strengthening BJP wherever it is weak and consolidate our position where we are already strong.'' He asserted that the lotus will bloom in the state in 2023.

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi and State BJP General Secretary Mahesh Tenginakai were felicitated for their success as poll in-charges of the party in the 5 states.

