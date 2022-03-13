Anurag Thakur terms AAP non-existential party in Himachal

Attacking the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has no existence in Himachal Pradesh and the party only talks big. "AAP did not get any seats in Uttar Pradesh. Arvind Kejriwal contested the election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi but he lost his deposit. They only talk big. They do not have anything here. We will return to power in Himachal Pradesh," Thakur told mediapersons.

Buoyed by its landslide victory in Punjab, AAP will now contest all 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh which is slated to take place later this year. Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Saturday led a victory procession in Shimla along with the AAP workers and also announced that the party would contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.

Notably, the AAP registered a massive win in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

