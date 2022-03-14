Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19
Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.
"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama wrote on Twitter.
"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."
