Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas judge blocks probes of transgender kids' parents statewide

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating parents who provide their transgender children with gender-transitioning medical treatments that Governor Greg Abbott calls "child abuse." District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum imposed a statewide temporary injunction on investigations that Abbott ordered the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to carry out, saying the probes endangered children and their families.

Ukraine war becomes a cudgel in Republican Party's internal conflict

The war in Ukraine has opened a new front in the U.S. Republican Party's civil war, with party primary candidates vying to run in the November midterm elections attacking each other for past comments praising Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Senate and House of Representatives races in at least three states, Republican candidates have been put on the defensive over comments describing Putin as intelligent, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a "thug" and Ukraine as not worth defending. They now face criticism at a time when U.S. public opinion strongly supports Ukraine and its president.

U.S. continues to exempt unaccompanied migrant children from border expulsion policy

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said unaccompanied migrant children will continue to not be expelled from the United States under a border policy put in place by former President Donald Trump, in a bid to counter a court challenge to the current practice. "The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) director is terminating with respect to unaccompanied noncitizen children an Order under Title 42 suspending the right to introduce certain persons into the United States", the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said early on Saturday.

Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama wrote on Twitter.

NYC's Museum of Modern Art patron stabs 2 employees when denied admission

A Museum of Modern Art patron whose membership card was recently revoked for unruly behavior stabbed two MoMA employees on Saturday when they denied him admission to the famed midtown Manhattan site and then fled, police said. The two victims, both women, were rushed to a local hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies, but "we're told they're going to be OK," John Miller, deputy New York City police commissioner, told a news briefing afterward.

Disney to pause Florida political donations over law limiting LGBTQ discussion

Walt Disney Co is pausing all political donations in Florida after an employee outcry over legislation that would limit discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a memo to staff on Friday. The latest announcement comes a day after the Hollywood Reporter published a letter by LGBTQ+ employees and their allies within Disney TV Animation criticizing Chapek as "tone-deaf" for his initial messaging on the bill.

Idaho activist Ammon Bundy arrested for trespassing in child welfare dispute

Right-wing activist and Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge for refusing to leave a hospital where an infant was taken into protective custody from his parents in a child-welfare case, police said. Bundy's campaign said on Twitter that he had gone to the hospital in Meridian, Idaho, about 10 miles (15 km) west of the state capital Boise, in support of a family whose baby boy "had been medically kidnapped."

U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

Alzheimer's patient groups pressure U.S. to pay for Biogen drug

Patient groups are mounting a public pressure campaign aimed at persuading the U.S. government to loosen proposed restrictions on new Alzheimer's treatments, spending millions of dollars on television and local advertisements that began running during the Sunday morning political shows. The unusual ad campaign comes after a high-profile disagreement between government health agencies over who should have access to Biogen’s Aduhelm, the first treatment for the mind-wasting disease to be approved in 20 years.

