MP: Uma Bharti vandalises liquor shop, calls for closure in one week

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Sunday vandalised a liquor store in Bhopal, hurling a stone into the shop while leading a group of protestors against the sale of alcohol in residential areas.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 08:43 IST
Uma Bharti vandalising liquor shop in Bhopal. . Image Credit: ANI
Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti on Sunday vandalised a liquor store in Bhopal, hurling a stone into the shop while leading a group of protestors against the sale of alcohol in residential areas. After the video went viral on social media platforms, Bharti took to Twitter to explain reasons for her action that such vends have been opened in residential areas. She also warned the local administration that the liquor vends should be closed within a week.

"There is a liquor vend which serves alcohol in labourers' settlement located in the the Azad Nagar Basti of BHEL Barkhed Pathani area in Bhopal," she tweeted with the video of the incident. Former MP Chief Minister also claimed that the liquor vend is a nuisance in the areas, creating safety issues for women and girls. She also lamented that the labourers often end up spending their entire earnings on alcohol.

"Residents and women of the area have often been protesting to press for their demand for the closure of liquor shops, which have come up in violation of rules and regulations," she said. "Authorities have always assured that the shops will be closed but no action has been taken so far," she added.

Bharti has been running campaigns against the sale and consumption of liquor in the state. However, the BJP has distanced itself from Bharti's campaign.

"Uma Bharti is running a personal campaign against alcohol which has no relations with the party. As for the recent incident, that is a matter between her and authorities," said Hitesh Bajpai, the BJP state spokesperson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

