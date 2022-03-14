Left Menu

AAP's Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to raise the issue of the proposed changes in the original layout plan of Sabarmati Ashram in Gujrat's Ahmedabad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 09:21 IST
AAP's Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to raise the issue of the proposed changes in the original layout plan of Sabarmati Ashram in Gujrat's Ahmedabad. Singh will raise the demand to ensure that the original layout plan in Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad is not changed.

The Gujarat government is redeveloping Sabarmati Ashram, popularly known as Gandhi Ashram, and the Sabarmati Central Jail. The state government has proposed a plan to spend Rs 1,200 crores to turn Sabarmati Ashram into a world-class memorial.

The second half of the Budget session is commencing today and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022