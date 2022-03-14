Left Menu

Adityanath calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind during his first visit to the national capital after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state assembly polls.Adityanath earlier also met senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:32 IST
Adityanath calls on President Ram Nath Kovind
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind during his first visit to the national capital after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state assembly polls.

Adityanath earlier also met senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari. ''Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the president's office tweeted and posted pictures of the meeting. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda and other senior leaders here on Sunday. Adityanath's meeting with Modi had lasted for more than 100 minutes and he is believed to have discussed the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet.

The priest-turned-politician is also likely to meet BJP's poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and co-in-charge and Union minister Anurag Thakur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022