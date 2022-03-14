Bhagwant Mann meets AAP MP Sanjay Singh ahead of tendering resignation from Lok Sabha

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday visited Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi before tendering his resignation from his Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Mann is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur.

"He is going to tender the resignation from his Lok Sabha membership today," Singh told ANI after his meet with Mann. AAP bagged a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony. Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

