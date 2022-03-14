Left Menu

French interior minister to travel to Corsica for talks after violent protests

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:42 IST
  • France

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday said that he would travel to Corsica later this week and hold talks with local elected officials after violent protests erupted on the weekend.

Calm must be restored immediately, the minister said in a statement.

