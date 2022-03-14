French interior minister to travel to Corsica for talks after violent protests
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:42 IST
- Country:
- France
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday said that he would travel to Corsica later this week and hold talks with local elected officials after violent protests erupted on the weekend.
Calm must be restored immediately, the minister said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior
- French
- Corsica
- Gerald Darmanin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pro-Kremlin politician in Ukraine has escaped house arrest, interior minister adviser says
Evacuating Indians stuck in interior parts of Ukraine closer to Russian side major challenge, hope Centre prioritizes this challenge: Tharoor
Ukrainian refugees receive EU protection for up to 3 years - German Interior Ministry
Four dead in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr - adviser to interior minister
Four dead in Russian strike on Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr - adviser to interior minister