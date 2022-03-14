Left Menu

UP CM-elect Yogi Adityanath calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi thanking Gadkari, Adityanath said, "Your special support is being received in realizing the concept of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Hearty thanks to Hon'ble Union Minister for giving his invaluable time." In the recently-concluded election in UP, BJP won 255 seats whereas SP in 111 constituencies.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. As per sources, the BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, which is falling on March 18 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

