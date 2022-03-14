Left Menu

Ganesh Gaonkar takes oath as pro-tem speaker of Goa Assembly

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday administered oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly ahead of the session called on Tuesday. Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held last month.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday administered oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly ahead of the session called on Tuesday. BJP leader Gaonkar, who recently won the election from Sanvordem Assembly seat, took the oath at Raj Bhavan in the presence of caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries.

The governor has summoned the Assembly session on Tuesday for the new members to take oath. Elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly were held last month. The BJP, which won 20 seats, will be staking claim to form next government in the coastal state.

Two central observers of the BJP – party's general secretary B L Santhosh and Union minister Piyush Goyal – are scheduled to arrive in Goa on Monday evening to decide on formation of the new government and chief minister of the state, sources said.

