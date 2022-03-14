Left Menu

Marcos Jr holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency

The Feb 18-23 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia showed Marcos cornering 60% of support from 2,400 respondents, unchanged from January, with his closest rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, sliding from 16% to 15%. The other main presidential contenders for the May 9 contest - Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, boxing great Manny Pacquiao and Senator Panfilo Lacson - received 10%, 8% and 2%, respectively.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:03 IST
Marcos Jr holds big lead in poll for Philippines presidency
Ferdinand Marcos Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The son and namesake of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos have maintained a strong lead in the Philippines' presidential election race, according to an opinion poll published on Monday. The Feb 18-23 survey by independent pollster Pulse Asia showed Marcos cornering 60% of support from 2,400 respondents, unchanged from January, with his closest rival Leni Robredo, the incumbent vice president, sliding from 16% to 15%.

The other main presidential contenders for the May 9 contest - Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso, boxing great Manny Pacquiao and Senator Panfilo Lacson - received 10%, 8% and 2%, respectively. Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for vice president, with a 29-point lead over her closest rival, Senate speaker Vicente Sotto.

Duterte-Carpio is the running mate of Marcos. In the Philippines, the vice president is elected separately to the president. More than 67 million Filipinos, including 1.7 million overseas, have registered to vote in the elections, which historically have a high turnout. Posts contested include the presidency, vice presidency, 12 senate seats, 300 lower house seats, and roughly 18,000 local positions. Official campaigning began on Feb. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022