Uttar Pradesh: RLD dissolves state units, frontals after poll defeat

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday dissolved all units and fronts of the party in Uttar Pradesh after the defeat in the recently held state Assembly polls.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:35 IST
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday dissolved all units and fronts of the party in Uttar Pradesh after the defeat in the recently held state Assembly polls. "As per the orders passed by RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, party's state, regional, and districts units and frontals in Uttar Pradesh have been dissolved effective immediately," reads the RLD tweet.

The RLD which contested Assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party won only eight out of 33 seats on which the party had fielded candidates. The SP bagged 111 seats, a significant improvement from its 2017 tally when it secured only 47 seats.

The BJP has retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

