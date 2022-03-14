Left Menu

BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in LS

They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17.The Speaker also informed the House about the death of three former members S Singaravadivel, H B Patil and Hemanand Biswal in the recent past. The House also paid tributes to the deceased members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:45 IST
BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in LS
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP members in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session that began days after his party's impressive performance in the assembly polls.

The prime minister entered the House minutes after the proceedings began and immediately all MPs belonging to the BJP gave him a standing ovation and thumped desks while chanting “Modi, Modi”.

All Union Ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, joined the ruling party MPs in welcoming the prime minister to the House.

This is the first time that the House is meeting after the BJP's overwhelming victory in the recent series of assembly elections held in February-March.

The BJP won in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in Punjab.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders were present in the House.

Modi entered the House when Speaker Om Birla was speaking about a Parliamentary delegation from Austria which witnessed the proceedings of the House from a 'special box'.

After the prime minister, union ministers and the BJP MPs settled down, the Speaker, while welcoming the Austrian delegation, extended greetings of the House as well as the people of India to the Austrian Parliament, the Austrian government and the people of Austria.

The delegation was led by President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

Birla said the team arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra. They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17.

The Speaker also informed the House about the death of three former members — S Singaravadivel, H B Patil and Hemanand Biswal — in the recent past. The House also paid tributes to the deceased members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022