Left Menu

PM Modi greets people at start of Sikh New Year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:17 IST
PM Modi greets people at start of Sikh New Year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people at the start of the Sikh New Year and wished that the teachings of Guru Sahibs keep illuminating the world with their brightness.

''Greetings at the start of the Sikh New Year. May Waheguru bless everyone with good health and prosperity. May the teachings of the Guru Sahibs keep illuminating the world with their brightness,'' he tweeted.

Modi also tweeted his greetings in Punjabi.

Nanakshahi calendar is used in Sikhism. The year begins with the month of Chet, with 1 Chet corresponding to March 14. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022