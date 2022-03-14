BJP legislator Bhuban Gam takes oath in Assam assembly

BJP legislator Bhuban Gam, who was elected in the recently held by-poll in Majuli constituency, on Monday took oath as an MLA of the Assam assembly.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary administered the oath of office to the BJP MLA on the first day of the budget session.

Gam defeated joint opposition candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) by 41,860 votes in the by-poll.

A day after getting elected to the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on September 28 last year had resigned from the Assam assembly, which necessitated an election in the world's largest river island.

Sonowal, the former BJP chief minister of Assam, won the Majuli seat for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021.

With Gam's victory in the by-poll, the BJP's strength in the 126-member Assam assembly has increased to 63, while its allies AGP has nine and UPPL has seven MLAs.

In the opposition camp, the Congress' strength is 27, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and CPI(M) has one MLA. There is also an Independent legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)