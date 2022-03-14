Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal to campaign soon in poll bound Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat

After a resounding victory in Punjab polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hit the ground in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which will go to poll in November this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:54 IST
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab (Twitter: Bhagwant Mann) . Image Credit: ANI
After a resounding victory in Punjab polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hit the ground in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat which will go to poll in November this year. According to reliable sources, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will campaign in two poll-bound states.

So far, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress are in a direct contest in both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Emboldened by the success in Surat municipal elections, AAP sees a glimmer of opportunity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat turf.

"As far as Himachal is concerned, it borders Punjab where AAP just swept the Assembly polls. The AAP is hopeful that the wave of Punjab will also reach Himachal Pradesh" says the source. The AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

