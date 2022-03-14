Parking and towing SOP coming soon to help heavy vehicles, says Maha minister

A standard operating procedure for towing and parking will soon be implemented in Maharashtra to ensure hassle-free movement for heavy vehicles, state minister Satej Patil said in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar, the Maharashtra minister of state for home said the SOP will be a comprehensive one.

He also said some vested interests were trying to spread misinformation about the state government and its policies.

Earlier, Darekar had alleged that heavy commercial vehicle operators have to pay Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,000 as protection money.

