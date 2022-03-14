Left Menu

Parking and towing SOP coming soon to help heavy vehicles, says Maha minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:04 IST
Parking and towing SOP coming soon to help heavy vehicles, says Maha minister
Satej Patil (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A standard operating procedure for towing and parking will soon be implemented in Maharashtra to ensure hassle-free movement for heavy vehicles, state minister Satej Patil said in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Replying to a question raised by Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar, the Maharashtra minister of state for home said the SOP will be a comprehensive one.

He also said some vested interests were trying to spread misinformation about the state government and its policies.

Earlier, Darekar had alleged that heavy commercial vehicle operators have to pay Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,000 as protection money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022