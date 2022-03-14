Left Menu

Bhagwant Mann invites people of Punjab to his oath-taking ceremony

We together have to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and we will put his thinking into effect on March 16, he said in a video uploaded on his Twitter handle.I have not become the chief minister alone.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:17 IST
Bhagwant Mann invites people of Punjab to his oath-taking ceremony
AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (Twitter: Bhagwant Mann) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony to be held on March 16. He also urged the men to wear 'basanti' (yellow) turbans and women yellow 'dupatta' (shawl) on that day.

The ceremony is set to take place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in the Nawanshahr district.

Mann (48) also urged the people to build a Punjab that Bhagat Singh had dreamt of.

"Not only me, but 3 crore people of Punjab will also take oath along with me. We together have to fulfill the dreams of Bhagat Singh and we will put his thinking into effect on March 16," he said in a video uploaded on his Twitter handle.

"I have not become the chief minister alone. You all have become the chief minister. It will be your government," he said.

"I urge my brothers and friends to wear 'basanti' color turbans and sisters to wear basanti 'dupatta'. We will turn Khatkar Kalan into 'Basanti' color that day," the AAP leader appealed in the video message. In a tweet, Mann said, "Let's together build a Punjab of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji's dreams. I invite you all to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday, March 16.'' The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022