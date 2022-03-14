Place for yogis, maharajas in temples, mutts, not politics: Maha Cong MLA

Left Menu

some 250 kilometres from here, she also said the Centre withdrew the three contentious farm laws with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh polls, which the BJP won with a comfortable majority.We have respect for yogis and maharajas, but their place is in temples and mutts, not in politics.

Solapur Congress MLA Praniti Shinde on Monday said the place for ''yogis'' and ''maharajas'' was temples and mutts and not politics.

Addressing a gathering in Solapur. some 250 kilometres from here, she also said the Centre withdrew the three contentious farm laws with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh polls, which the BJP won with a comfortable majority.

''We have respect for yogis and maharajas, but their place is in temples and mutts, not in politics. The moment yogis and maharajas enter politics, the country starts getting ruined,'' Shinde, the daughter of veteran Congressman and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde, said.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government, she said, ''The Centre waited for one year before scrapping the farm laws, during which time 700 lives were lost. You should be ashamed.'' PTI SPK BNM BNM BNM

