We were confident of winning UP with full majority, says MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Monday said that the BJP was sure that it will get a full majority in the state Assembly election under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Teni the minister of state for home affairs, who is in Parliament for the second part of the Budget Session, was at the centre of controversy after his son Ashish Mishra Teni's convoy ploughed into the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.

When asked whether law and order in the state will be maintained in future days, he said, "Had the government not maintained law and order situation, we would not have won the election in Uttar Pradesh." The BJP won on all eight assembly constituencies in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Speaking to ANI, Teni, "We were confident that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, we will get full majority in the state. The BJP had been working for the welfare of the people and we were confident of forming the government for the second consecutive term in UP." (ANI)

