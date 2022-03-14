CWC dismisses Sonia Gandhi's resignation, every state leader, MP responsible for poll drubbing, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the Gandhi family alone is not responsible for the recent drubbing of the party in the five Assembly states and there was no need for Sonia Gandhi to resign as party president. Kharge said that during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the members told Sonia Gandhi that the Gandhi family alone could not be held responsible for the loss in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Kharge said, "We all told Sonia Gandhi that she alone is not responsible for the defeat in 5 states, every state leader and MP is responsible, not Gandhi family." "We reposed our faith in her, there's no question of offering resignation. We all are responsible for defeat in these five states, not just Gandhi family or Sonia Gandhi," he added.

Showing faith in the leadership of the Congress party Kharge said, "She is our leader and we all have faith in her there is no question of offering resignation only how to strengthen the party in coming elections, how should we work that should be our strategy that was discussed in detail." "When 50 members working committee members CWC members, general secretary in-charges of five states and observers if they will speak naturally the meeting will go for 4 to 5 hours," the Rajya Sabha LoP said.

"Entire situation was discussed and in her leadership, we want to go ahead we want to fight against BJP and its ideology. And we want to push our ideology and convince people and I hope that in the next coming elections we will be able to do much much better than earlier," he said. As the CWC meeting progressed at 24, Akbar Road, the AICC headquarters yesterday, a group of Youth Congress workers assembled outside raising slogans in support of the Gandhi family. (ANI)

