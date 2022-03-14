Manipur: N Biren Singh takes oath as Heingang MLA; CM face yet to be declared by BJP

Manipur's incumbent Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Manipur. MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh, who took oath as the protem Speaker of the Manipur Assembly on Sunday.

In a tweet today, N Biren Singh wrote, "I'm privileged and honoured to have sworn in as a Member of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at the Assembly Hall in Imphal today." Singh had submitted his resignation letter as CM to Governor Satya Pal Malik, who asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.

BJP's Biren Singh won from the Heingang constituency by defeating Congress rival P Sharatchandra. However, the chief ministerial face has not yet been declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP has secured a majority in Manipur, the first time the party has done so, reducing other parties to single digits. The party won 32 of 60 seats in Manipur. Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats.

The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)