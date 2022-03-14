Left Menu

RSS's plans of 'grand narrative' of India to undermine constitutional foundations: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has claimed the RSSs plans to present a grand narrative of India is a project to undermine the constitutional foundations of Indian Republic. Indian history, its evolution through cultural confluences to be straight jacketed in the study of Hindu mythology, he said in another tweet.

14-03-2022
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has claimed the RSS's plans to present a 'grand narrative' of India is a project to undermine the constitutional foundations of Indian Republic. The RSS has decided to collaborate with researchers, authors and opinion makers on presenting a fact-based ''grand narrative'' of India to counter attempts to spread misunderstanding about the country within and abroad, its senior office-bearer said on Sunday.

''This is a project to undermine the constitutional foundations of Indian Republic. Art.51A(f) enjoins every citizen, 'to value and preserve the rich heritage of our composite culture'. Redouble resolve to safeguard our Constitution,'' Yechury said in a tweet, tagging a news report.

''The 'grand narrative' to rewrite Indian history. Study of India's rich syncretic philosophical traditions to be reduced to the study of Hindu theology. Indian history, its evolution through cultural confluences to be straight jacketed in the study of Hindu mythology,'' he said in another tweet.

