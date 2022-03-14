Gehlot urges Centre to control passenger movement amid rise in Covid cases in China

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed concern over rapid rise of Covid cases in China and urged the central government to consider controlling passenger movement from that country. ''There has been a rapid increase in Covid cases in China. When Covid cases worldwide have decreased, a rise in cases in China is worrying as the virus emerged from there two years ago,'' Gehlot tweeted.

He further said, ''Seeing the situation in China, the Central government should consider controlling the movement from there. Learning from the past three Covid waves, there should be no negligence,'' he added.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)