AAP holds protest against BJP over 'delay' in conduct of Delhi civic polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held a protest against the BJP for allegedly ''forcing'' the State Election Commission to ''defer'' the municipal polls in the national capital.

AAP workers and leaders protested near party office, demanding announcement of the dates of the civic polls here.

The party had plans to gherao the BJP headquarters but failed to do so as the police had put up barricades on the way. The party's protest led to traffic jam in the area, causing inconvenience to the commuters. The AAP has been up in arms against the BJP since Delhi State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava at a press conference called to announce the dates for the civic polls last week had expressed his inability to declare the schedule, saying he had received ''some communication'' from the Centre.

The party had on Saturday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is ''blackmailing'' Srivastava to keep on hold the announcement of schedules for civic polls for an ''indefinite period'' fearing the party's ''miserable defeat'' in the election, if conducted.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the municipal elections in the national capital, saying postponing polls weakens the democratic system.

He had also asked Srivastava to not ''buckle under pressure'' and tell the world whether he was being ''threatened or lured''.

