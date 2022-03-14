Left Menu

Punjab election result: Jakhar slams Channi, Ambika Soni

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:00 IST
Punjab election result: Jakhar slams Channi, Ambika Soni
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Congress's defeat in Punjab assembly elections, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at Charanjit Singh Channi and called him a “liability” whose ''greed pulled the party down''.

Jakhar also targeted senior party leader Ambika Soni without taking her name.

The Congress leader was referring to news reports that during a discussion on the Congress' defeat in Punjab polls in Sunday's CWC meeting in New Delhi, it was discussed how the state leadership of the party failed to support outgoing chief minister Channi -- an ''asset'' created by the party's central leadership.

''An asset - r (are) u (you) joking ? Thank God he wasn't declared a 'National Treasure' at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place. May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability,” said Jakhar in a tweet.

“Not the top brass, but his own greed pulled him and the party down,” said Jakhar.

Jakhar also highlighted the Enforcement Directorate raid on Channi's nephew in a money laundering case related to illegal mining in the state as he tweeted a picture of Channi with the headline -- ''ED seizes Rs 10 crore from Channi's nephew; CM cries foul''.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022