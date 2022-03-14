Punjab election result: Jakhar slams Channi, Ambika Soni

Following the Congress's defeat in Punjab assembly elections, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at Charanjit Singh Channi and called him a “liability” whose ''greed pulled the party down''.

Jakhar also targeted senior party leader Ambika Soni without taking her name.

The Congress leader was referring to news reports that during a discussion on the Congress' defeat in Punjab polls in Sunday's CWC meeting in New Delhi, it was discussed how the state leadership of the party failed to support outgoing chief minister Channi -- an ''asset'' created by the party's central leadership.

''An asset - r (are) u (you) joking ? Thank God he wasn't declared a 'National Treasure' at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place. May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability,” said Jakhar in a tweet.

“Not the top brass, but his own greed pulled him and the party down,” said Jakhar.

Jakhar also highlighted the Enforcement Directorate raid on Channi's nephew in a money laundering case related to illegal mining in the state as he tweeted a picture of Channi with the headline -- ''ED seizes Rs 10 crore from Channi's nephew; CM cries foul''.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.

