AAP protest leads to traffic jam on ITO

A protest by Aam Aadmi Party AAP caused a traffic jam in the central Delhis ITO area on Monday inconveniencing hundreds of commuters.People shared their pain on Twitter to inform about the traffic situation at ITO.Mohit Tomar, who works in the income tax department, said that it took him one hour to reach the Civic Centre from ITO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:05 IST
A protest by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) caused a traffic jam in the central Delhi's ITO area on Monday inconveniencing hundreds of commuters.

People shared their pain on Twitter to inform about the traffic situation at ITO.

Mohit Tomar, who works in the income tax department, said that it took him one hour to reach the Civic Centre from ITO. ''Generally it took me only 10 minutes from ITO to reach my office at the Civic Centre. Due to heavy traffic, I got stuck at ITO and reached my office one hour late,'' Tomar said. One of the commuters said that vehicles moved at a crawling pace on the road leading to ITO from Laxmi Nagar.

The AAP held a protest against BJP for allegedly forcing the State Election Commission to ''defer'' municipal polls in the national capital. The AAP workers and leaders protested near their party office, demanding announcement of the dates of the civic polls.

The party had planned to picket the BJP headquarters but protestors could not reach there with police barricading the road leading up to it.

