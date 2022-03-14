Left Menu

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:37 IST
Kyriakos Mitsotakis Image Credit: IANS
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video message on Instagram on Monday.

"I tested positive this morning and therefore will isolate at home and work from there," Mitsotakis said. Mitsotakis met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

