Five-time Cong MLA succumbs to COVID-19, Guj Assembly adjourned for the day
Joshiyara had contracted coronavirus in January and was shifted from a private hospital in Ahmedabad to the Tamil Nadu capital a month ago for advanced treatment of the lungs.Joshiyara, a surgeon, was first elected as an MLA from Bhiloda seat in 1995 on a BJP ticket and had served as health minister between 1996 and 1997 in a government headed by Shankersinh Vaghela.Later, Joshiyara joined Congress after Vaghela merged his Rashtriya Janata Party in the Congress in 1998.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday due to the death of Congress MLA Dr Anil Joshiyara from COVID-19.
Joshiyara, who was 69, was a five-time MLA from Bhiloda (ST) seat in Arvalli district.
As per Congress leaders, he died of COVID-19 infection in a Chennai hospital on Monday afternoon.
During the discussion on an appropriation bill, Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar informed about Joshiyara's death, resulting in all legislators observing two-minute silence as tribute, after which Speaker Nimaben Acharya adjourned the House for the day. Joshiyara had contracted coronavirus in January and was shifted from a private hospital in Ahmedabad to the Tamil Nadu capital a month ago for advanced treatment of the lungs.
Joshiyara, a surgeon, was first elected as an MLA from Bhiloda seat in 1995 on a BJP ticket and had served as health minister between 1996 and 1997 in a government headed by Shankersinh Vaghela.
Later, Joshiyara joined Congress after Vaghela merged his Rashtriya Janata Party in the Congress in 1998. He was winning from Bhiloda on a Congress ticket since then.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UP Assembly polls Phase 5: People will place their trust in Congress, says Rampur Khas candidate Aradhana Misra
Fire at chemical factory in Ahmedabad; no casualty
Odisha: BJD wins 268 of 300 Zilla Parishad seats, Congress, BJP at 14 each
Over a month later, Karnataka Congress resumes its Mekedatu padayatra
UP Polls: BJP responsible for 'Mafiawad' in politics, alleges Congress' Pramod Tiwari