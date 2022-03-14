Left Menu

BJP's Central observers to hold separate meetings with elected members in Goa, discussion on next CM likely

The BJP won the maximum 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly in recent polls, results for which were declared on March 10. Earlier in the day, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the session called on Tuesday.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:01 IST
BJP's Central observers to hold separate meetings with elected members in Goa, discussion on next CM likely
  • Country:
  • India

Even though the numbers are stacked up on its side and four days passed after the poll results were declared, the BJP in Goa is yet to stake a claim to form a government- a third straight term. However, things are likely to speed up when two Central observers of BJP hold meetings with MLAs-elect on Monday evening, sources said. Senior BJP leaders BL Santhosh and Piyush Goyal will reach Goa late evening, a senior party office-bearer said, adding that they will hold one-on-one meetings with all the 20 MLAs-elect of the party.

The BJP, which contested the elections under the leadership of chief minister Pramod Sawant, has also not held the legislative party meeting to elect its leader, who will become the CM. According to sources, Vishwajit Rane, who had served as a health minister in the Sawant cabinet, has thrown his hat in the ring for the CM's post citing his better victory margin in recent polls. Rane represents the Valpoi seat. The BJP won the maximum 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly in recent polls, results for which were declared on March 10. Three Independents and two members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have already extended their support to BJP, which seems in a comfortable position to form a government. BJP's nearest challenger Congress had won 11 seats, MGP 2, AAP 2, GFP 1, Revolutionary Goans 1, and Independents 3. BJP sources indicated that the party will pick Sawant again as the chief minister. Earlier in the day, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered oath to MLA-elect Ganesh Gaonkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Legislative Assembly ahead of the session called on Tuesday. All the newly-elected members will be administered the oath in the House on Tuesday. The tenure of the current Goa Legislative Assembly ends on March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022