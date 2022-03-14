Tripura govt makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free

Left Menu

The Tripura government has decided to make The Kashmir Files tax-free to encourage people to watch the movie based on the ordeal of the Kashmiri Pandits during the start of the insurgency in the valley.Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday appealed to the people to watch the movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri.The Kashmir Files movie made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:38 IST
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
''The Kashmir Files movie made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of state to watch it, Tripura government has decided to make it tax-free in the state,'' Deb tweeted.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) welcomed the government's decision.

''The Kashmir Files is a well-documented movie based on brutality faced by Kashmiri Hindus in the valley. We appeal to all Tripura residents to watch the film to know the reality of how the Pandits were tortured and driven out of their homeland,'' VHP West Tripura district president Bijoy Saha said.

